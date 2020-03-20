Phenix City Finance Dept. to close Revenue Collection windows

PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) – Due to coronavirus concerns, the Phenix City Finance Department will close it Revenue Collection windows beginning Monday, March 23.
Officials say the closure is a preventative measure to maximize the health and safety of employees, as well as the general public.
Businesses that need to renew their business licenses may email their renewal forms to revenue@phenixcityal.us.
Business license renewals can also be mailed.
Finance Department
ATTN: Revenue Collection
601 12th Street
Phenix City, AL 36867