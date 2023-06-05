COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Fire Department is making some new additions. Construction on a training facility behind Phenix City Fire Station #1 began late last year, after 10 years of planning. Phenix City Fire Chief Kristin Kennedy said it was time to let the community know what the raucous was about.

In total, the undertaking of the 4,800 sq. ft. main training building and its three-story fire tower cost about $3.5 million, Kennedy estimated. The fire chief explained the additions will ultimately cost less for the community, with firefighters training on site.

“Every fire department has to have training, I mean, we train every day, every week, every month, every year,” Kennedy said.

Construction scene behind Phenix City Fire Station #1. (Olivia Yepez)

Phenix City Fire Chief Kristin Kennedy holds up plans for the fire tower. (Olivia Yepez)

The buildings will provide a space to train with live fires, including Class A fires and propane burns, allowing greater training capability. Their current tractor-trailer training system can only train propane fires.

The new facility will include a two-engine bay, capable of storing the department’s training engine which is currently kept outside. It will also have a built-in sprinkler system.

Kennedy estimated construction will finish in December this year but things could move faster. The only issues faced were already-expected rain delays, meaning building is on track, if not ahead of schedule, according to the fire chief.