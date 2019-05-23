Phenix City Intermediate School students win $1,000 in a video contest Video Video

PHENIX CITY,Ala. - A Phenix City school received $1,000 in the Alabama Association of School Board's "Road to Success" video contest.

The contest featured over 20 public middle and high schools from all over the state. Phenix City Intermediate School students won second place.

The production of the video was completely led by the sixth and seventh grade students. The video is entitled "Brick by Brick." Gracy Patterson says that throughout the video they wanted to focus on all compenents of the school that help bring the students and teachers together.

"The stem program has helped me to make that video because we have the technologies that we do and the camera to record and we have that Apple computers to edit and teamwork," Patterson said.

Mitchell Grene says the video also includes how the devastating March third storms brought the community together.

"23 people shouldn't have lost their lives on that day and we should honor them," Greene said.

Greene and Patterson say they were able to make the video thanks to a stem center that was started in 2016.

All students participate in stem classes for at least 30 minutes a day. The school plans to buy a new camera with the money they won from the video contest.