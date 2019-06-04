Phenix City lands 100 new manufacturing jobs; applications will be taken in coming months

The Phenix City Council approved today an incentive package to bring an automotive seat manufacturer and 100 new jobs to the city.

Daechang Seat Co., Ltd USA will locate a manufacturing facility at 903 Fontaine Road, according to a release from the Phenix City Economic Development Department. The company will invest $9 million in the plant.

It is the old Fieldcrest-Cannon facility off Brickyard Road. This will be there the first plant in Phenix City, but the second in the U.S. The other is located in Indianapolis.

DSC plans to begin operation in the Spring of 2020 and will be accepting applications as

early as this August, according to the news release.

The State of Alabama Department of Commerce, Alabama Power Company and the Greater

Columbus Chamber of Commerce provided support to Phenix City for the project.

“We’re excited about this opportunity for Phenix City and the region and are grateful to our

partners in Columbus and that they see this as one region as well,” said Phenix City Mayor

Eddie Lowe. “This shows that we are moving in the right direction of inclusion and is evidence

that Phenix City is a place where people want to be.”

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson applauded the job -producing effort across the river.

“We celebrate with our neighbors in Phenix City,” Henderson said. “An announcement like this is a win for all of the communities in our region.”

DSC, established in 1979 in Dongtan, South Korea, has become one of the largest seat frame

producers in the world. Globally, DSC employs more than 3,000 people in 7 countries. DSC’s

process includes fully automatic lines with arc welding and spot welding machines.