Phenix City legislator picks up plum committee chairmanship in Alabama House
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - When Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, handed out committee chairmanships just before Christmas, Phenix City Republican Chris Blackshear got a nice present.
Blackshear, who represents District 80, will start his fourth year in the Alabama House in March. He has been named the chairman of the Financial Services Committee, which oversees banking and lending.
Bolackshear was elected in a 2016 special election to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Lesley Vance, who died while in office. It is the same chairmanship Vance held in his later years in the House.
"I am appreciative that Speaker McCrutcheon had the confidence in me to be able to lead the Financial Services Committee," Blasckshear said. "And what it means, locally for District 80 is we will have an individual in a leadership position in Montgomery, a lot like Mr. Vance was."
Blackshear has worked at TSYS for 25 years. He is a vice president for account management for the Columbus-based electronics-payment processor.
Blackshear was one of a number of leadership assignments announced by the speaker.
“Each of these members possesses specific talents, experiences, knowledge, and leadership skills, and we worked hard to match those factors with the committees they fit best,” McCutcheon said. “The men and women we name today have my full faith and confidence, and I know they will use their chairman positions to help make our already great state even better.”
McCutcheon was recently selected as the speaker nominee of the 77-member House Republican Caucus, which is considered tantamount to election in the 105-member House.
The session runs from March until June.
Georgia News
-
Teen accused of slashing student with box cutter at school
A Georgia student is accused of punching another student in the head in a school bathroom and then slashing that student's wrist with a box cutter.Read More »
-
Georgia: Bodies of two teens found in Effingham County
Effingham county residents and people across Georgia are heartbroken after the story of Mary and Elwyn Crocker Jr. spread.Read More »
-
Georgia Power proposes some dam decommissions, removals
Our Chattahoochee River will be seeing some changes very soon.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Opelika firefighter discusses his will to survive horrific training explosion
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) - The Opelika firefighter who nearly died in a horrific training accident back in March is speaking about the explosion, his will to survive and how his painful recovery was made possible because of his physical condition.Read More »
-
Former Alabama mayor critical, family called to prison
A former Alabama mayor is said to be in critical condition and his family has been called to a Kentucky federal prison where he's serving 15 years for bribery and public corruption.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Facebook suspends accounts over Alabama Senate race tactics
A statement from Facebook says the company "recently removed five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Local News Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.