Phenix City legislator picks up plum committee chairmanship in Alabama House

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - When Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, R-Monrovia, handed out committee chairmanships just before Christmas, Phenix City Republican Chris Blackshear got a nice present.

Blackshear, who represents District 80, will start his fourth year in the Alabama House in March. He has been named the chairman of the Financial Services Committee, which oversees banking and lending.

Bolackshear was elected in a 2016 special election to fill the unexpired term of Rep. Lesley Vance, who died while in office. It is the same chairmanship Vance held in his later years in the House.

"I am appreciative that Speaker McCrutcheon had the confidence in me to be able to lead the Financial Services Committee," Blasckshear said. "And what it means, locally for District 80 is we will have an individual in a leadership position in Montgomery, a lot like Mr. Vance was."

Blackshear has worked at TSYS for 25 years. He is a vice president for account management for the Columbus-based electronics-payment processor.

Blackshear was one of a number of leadership assignments announced by the speaker.

“Each of these members possesses specific talents, experiences, knowledge, and leadership skills, and we worked hard to match those factors with the committees they fit best,” McCutcheon said. “The men and women we name today have my full faith and confidence, and I know they will use their chairman positions to help make our already great state even better.”

McCutcheon was recently selected as the speaker nominee of the 77-member House Republican Caucus, which is considered tantamount to election in the 105-member House.

The session runs from March until June.