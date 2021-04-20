Phenix City man convicted in 2017 murder of baby

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A Phenix City man has been found guilty in the 2017 murder of a Smiths Station baby.

According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, last week Mark Hagler was convicted of murder in the death of 15-month-old Konner Flowers. Hagler was found guilty of Felony Murder-Aggravated Child Abuse after two hours of deliberation by the jury.

Flowers died while in the care of Hagler in June 2017. According to officials, Hagler and his then live-in girlfriend, Mary Carol Desensi, were babysitting the child in their Phenix City home when he was killed.

As WRBL previously reported, on June 3, 2017, Flowers was found unresponsive inside a home located off of Lee Road 427 in Huntington Hills Subdivision in Phenix City. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and later pronounced dead.

At the time of the child’s death, authorities were contacted because his injuries appeared to be consistent with injuries related to child abuse, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Following an investigation, Hagler was arrested and charged in Flowers’ death in June 2017.

An autopsy revealed that Flowers bled out internally, suffered a severed liver, a split in half pancreas, and bruising on both kidneys.

During Hagler’s trial, Medical Examiner Dr. Steven Dunton testified that Flowers suffered blunt force trauma to the torso, head, and lower extremities.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, “Hagler was found guilty of Felony Murder based on the commission of Aggravated Child Abuse. Under Alabama law, a person is guilty of Murder when they intend to commit a felony, such as Aggravated Child Abuse, and someone is unintentionally killed as a result.”

With Hagler’s conviction, he is facing a sentence of 10 to 99 years or Life in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.