Phenix City man dies in drive-by shooting
PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) - A Phenix City man was killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of 4th place in South Phenix city Sunday night.
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirmed to News 3 that 22-year-old Jakyan Allen died of multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.
His body has been sent to the Alabama Dept of Forensics for autopsy.
The investigation is ongoing by Phenix City Police and the Russell County Coroner's office.
Georgia News
-
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
-
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp on abortion law: "I did what I promised Georgians I would do."
Georgia's Republican Governor Brian Kemp says he's not backing down from his stance on the state's fetal heartbeat bill, even as protests grow from Hollywood and beyond.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
1 dead, 2 injured after vehicle crash along Shug Jordan Parkway
Auburn police confirm one person has died and two others injured in a two car crash along Shug Jordan Parkway.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Local News Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.