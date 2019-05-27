Local News

Phenix City man dies in drive-by shooting

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) - A Phenix City man was killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of 4th place in South Phenix city Sunday night. 

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirmed to News 3 that 22-year-old Jakyan Allen died of multiple gunshot wounds.  

He was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.

His body has been sent to the Alabama Dept of Forensics for autopsy. 

The investigation is ongoing by Phenix City Police and the Russell County Coroner's office. 

