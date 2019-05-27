Phenix City man dies in drive-by shooting

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHENIX CITY, AL (WRBL) - A Phenix City man was killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting in the 1000 block of 4th place in South Phenix city Sunday night.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirmed to News 3 that 22-year-old Jakyan Allen died of multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at 9:25 p.m.

His body has been sent to the Alabama Dept of Forensics for autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing by Phenix City Police and the Russell County Coroner's office.