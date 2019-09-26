Phenix City man found guilty on federal drug, firearm charges in Columbus

A convicted felon with an extensive criminal history in both Alabama and Georgia was found guilty this week on illegal gun and drug charges, the U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia announced on Thursday.

Freddie Clark, 42, of Phenix City was found guilty by jury late Tuesday in a case tried in front of U.S. District Court Judge Clay Land. Clark was convicted of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Land will sentence Clark on Feb. 4. Clark faces more than 42 years in prison.

“The penalties for serial criminals in the Middle District of Georgia are severe. Repeat, dangerous offenders will not be tolerated by law-abiding citizens or law enforcement,” said Charlie Peeler, the U.S. Attorney. “It is a priority of this office to target and prosecute violent offenders who harm the safety of our communities. I want to thank the Columbus Police Department and the ATF for their work in this case.”

Clark was pulled over by a Columbus police officer for extreme erratic driving in March 2018 on Buena Vista Road, according to the news release. Clark did not exit the car as directed, and upon approaching the vehicle, the arresting officer saw a pistol on Clark’s lap.

The officer was able to remove the loaded Ruger .380 from Clark and the defendant was taken into custody. Officers found various drugs and 85 grams of methamphetamine on Clark and inside his vehicle. Mr. Clark has a total of eight prior felony convictions in Alabama and Georgia state courts.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, according to the news release.

PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally-based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.