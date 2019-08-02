Phenix City man gets life in prison for killing ex-girlfriend

A Phenix City man charged in the 2015 shooting death of his ex-girlfriend has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, Russell County District Attorney Kenny Davis said.

Demetrius Devonta Dorsey, 18 at the time of the crime, killed Mariah Farrow on 16th Street in September of that year.

Farrow was a 19-year-old freshman at Columbus State University at the time of her death.

Circuit Court Judge David Johnson sentenced Dorsey Friday morning.

Dorsey entered a guilty plea two weeks ago.