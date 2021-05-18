 

Phenix City man killed in crash on Lee County Road 240

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – A deadly crash in Lee County claimed the life of a Phenix City man at the end of last week.

According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the deadly single vehicle crash happened on May 14, 2021.

ALEA officials have identified the victim in the crash as 19-year-old Ja’Quan Barnes. Officials responded to the crash at 9:25 p.m. Friday night. It happened on Lee County Road 240, about three miles west of Smith Station.

Officials say the 2008 Honda Accord Barnes was driving left the roadway and hit a tree.

Following the crash, Barnes was taken to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

Officials say the crash remains under investigation.

