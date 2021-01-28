Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe to give State of the City address Thursday evening at 6:00 p.m.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe will address residents of Phenix City during his annual State of the City address on Thursday evening.

During the address, Mayor Lowe is expected to talk about the city’s financial statements, status of current and future projects, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on city plans.

The State of the City address with be livestreamed via zoom beginning at 6:00 p.m. eastern tonight.

You can click here to to join the Zoom meeting to watch the full address. Use the Passcode: 054802 to join in.



