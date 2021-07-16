Phenix City Mayor’s Ball takes to the golf course

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Friday in Phenix City, the focus was on having fun at a fundraiser held at the Lakewood Golf Course.

People gathered to participate in the inaugural Phenix City Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament.

It’s just one of the events used to raise money for scholarships for students in Phenix City.

Some former scholarship recipients helped organize the golf tournament, after it was cancelled last year.

“We all know that education is the key to success, and we want to support our students in this community. It’s very important that we raise funds so we can assist those students to further their education,” said Yolaunda Daniel, Fundraising Organizer and President of the Charity Ball Committee.

Phenix City Mayor Eddie Lowe and his wife initiated a Charity Ball several years ago to raise money for scholarships for local students.

“This region has been a big part of this, and we are forever grateful for this. Again, this is the very first one we hope we can build momentum everybody here seems like they are having a great time but at the end of the day it’s all about our young people and we take that very seriously,” said Mayor Eddie Lowe.

Lowe said this is an important event for everyone, not just recipients of the scholarships, “Everyone here believes in this cause and this mission because they (students) need us but we’re also going to need them and so that’s why we’re here with this function.”

This golf tournament was just another way of raising those funds and they hope to continue it next year.