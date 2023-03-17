PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Phenix City utilities department will upgrade its operating system on April 10 and 11, leading administrative offices to close on both days.

The utilities department states that during the upgrade no payments may be made electronically, using the kiosk, by phone, or in person including the drive-thru. Payments made via the night deposit on April 10 or 11 will not be posted until after April 12.

The utilities department will be open on Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The department has advised its customers to pay their bills by April 9 to avoid late fees or interruption to water services.

The administrative offices are expected to reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, April 12.