Phenix City police are searching for two suspects in a botched robbery on U.S. 80

Phenix City Police are currently searching for two suspects in a botched noontime robbery of Custom Jewelers on U.S. 80 in Ladonia.

The suspects fled on foot, and at least one is believed to have been struck by a gunshot, said Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith.

No one inside the jewelry store and pawn shop were injured, the chief said.

Police are searching the area around the Ladonia Square shopping center. The suspects’ vehicle, a 2000 Buick la Sabre, is in Custom Jewelers parking lot.

The driver side door is open, and the driver side front tire is flat. There is not currently a description of the suspects yet.

Phenix City Police have a drone in the air searching the woods behind the jewelry store.

WRBL News 3 will update with more information as it becomes available.