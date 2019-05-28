Phenix City Police confirm a murder occurred on Saturday and a suspect is in custody

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - Phenix City Police have confirmed that a victim has died of injuries sustained during a fight on Saturday night on Windermere Court.

Police say they "were called to 4506 Windermere Court in reference to shots fired. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a fight between to males had taken place and one person had been transported to the hospital with head injuries."

The fight did not involve any weapons, with police stating that the incident was "a fist fight."

Thomas Jackson was treated for injuries from the fight at Jack Huston Hospital and was placed on life support before being transported to Piedmont Medical. While Jackson was treated and admitted to the ICU for observation, he "never regained consciousness and was pronounced dead at the hospital" on Sunday.

As a result of Jackson's death, a warrant for Michael Mayo with a charge of Murder was obtained. Mayo was arrested yesterday "for the Murder of Thomas Jackson." Police say a preliminary hearing will be set.