Phenix City Police confirm a shooting on Sunday night

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - Phenix City Police have confirmed that a shooting took place on Sunday night at 1001 4th Place South. The shooting took place at 8:50 p.m. and a deceased victim was identified.

The victim, Tre'yahi Allen, 22, was discovered after officers arrived on the scene. Police were able to question witnesses from the incident.

"Witnesses stated that an SUV pulled up and stopped in the roadway; a male exited the vehicle and began shooting, striking Mr. Allen. The suspect then fled the scene in the vehicle," according to police.

While there is a suspect that police have identified in the case, "his name is being withheld pending further investigation."