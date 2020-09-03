UPDATE: Victims identified as a brother and sister in Summerville Road crash

UPDATE (3:33 p.m.): Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry, Jr. says the two victims of the morning’s deadly crash on Summerville Road have now been identified. The two, a brother and sister, have been identified as Charles Edward Storey, 66, and his sister Deliah S. Brooks, 77.

Storey was driving the vehicle during the crash.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department confirmed that a morning vehicle crash on Summerville Road ended with two deaths.

The crash happened around 9:25 a.m. in the 2400 block of Summerville Road. Police say the Traffic Homicide Investigation Unit arrived on scene and found the drive rand passenger of the vehicle dead. They were pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

No other occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, according to officials. Police say the identities of the two victims are being withheld, pending notification of their families by the coroner.

At this time, police say the cause of the crash remains under investigation.