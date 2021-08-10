Phenix City Police: Death investigation underway after woman’s body found behind old Durango’s Steak House

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway in Phenix City after the discovery of a woman’s body off of Sportsman Drive on Monday.

According to police, the body of a woman identified as Hannah Creamer was found on August 9, 2021, near a dumpster at the old Durango’s Steak House, located at 2406 Sportsman Drive.

Police say the 20-year-old woman’s body was found lying near the back of the building.

According to police, Creamer had been reported missing by her family on August 8, 2021.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 448-2835 or (334) 448 -2841.