Phenix City Police have man in custody for attempted murder, multiple other charges

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police have a man in custody for an attempted murder, as well as multiple other charges.

Police say Ketric Bogan, 36, was taken into custody on Dec. 8, 2020 on multiple arrest warrants at he Hallmark Apartments on 28th Avenue. He faces the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Burglary, First Degree

Robbery, First Degree

Attempted Rape, First Degree

Rape, First Degree

Police say the crimes that led to the charges Bogan is facing involved multiple occasions and multiple victims. The victim’s identities are being withheld for privacy and investigative purposes, according to law enforcement.

Bogan is also under investigation for other related and unrelated charges of the same nature, according to the Phenix City Police Department.

Police ask that anyone who knows or has had contact with Bogan call the police department at 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2835.