Phenix City police investigate drive-by shooting into a 13th Street home
Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) - Phenix City police are investigating an overnight drive-by shooting on 13th Street in which no one was injured, according to a news release Tuesday morning.
About 1:25 a.m. an unknown vehicle, with unknown occupants, fired multiple shots into a residence located in the 1600 Block of 13th Street, police confirm.
This case is still under investigation. If you have details that would assist in this matter please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.
