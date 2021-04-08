 

Phenix City Police investigate infant death at Colonial Inn

Local News

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City Police are investigating after an infant died last night at a local hotel. The cause of the death is currently unknown.

On April 7 at about 6 p.m., Phenix City Police were called to the Colonial Inn at 905 U.S. HWY 280, according to a news release. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a mother and her child. The child appeared to have had a seizer.

The infant was transported by Care Ambulance to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown for treatment.

Around 10 p.m. police were notified that the infant had died. Police are now investigating the death.

This is an ongoing investigation and police are asking if you have any information to call 334-298-0611 or 334-448-2825

