Phenix City Police investigating death of driver pulled from Chattahoochee River

PHENIX CITY, Al (WRBL)- Phenix City officials are investigating the death of a man found dead early this morning inside of a car in the Chattahoochee River.

Authorities say the car appears to have entered the Chattahoochee on the Phenix City side of the river– likely from 16th Street near the Troy University Campus.

Investigators say shortly after 1:30 this morning, a security guard noticed something strange in the water. He contacted Phenix City Police.

First responders determined it was a car in the water. Columbus officials helped Phenix City authorities retrieve the car.



Inside of the vehicle, police discovered the body of a 70-year-old man.

Right now, his name is not being released, pending notification of all family.



Authorities say his body has been sent to Montgomery for an autopsy.



