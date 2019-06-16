Phenix City police investigating suspicious deaths in 43rd Avenue fire

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHENIX CITY (WRBL) - Phenix City police are investigating two suspicious deaths in a house fire on 43rd Avenue Saturday night.

They are currently seeking information on the whereabouts of Debbie Parker.

"She may have information that would assist in our investigation into an early morning fire,' Capt. Darryl Williams said in a news release.

Williams stopped short of calling it a homicide investigation.

"I am not going to put any labels on it right now," he told News 3.

One person has been taken into custody and is being interviewed. At this time, all police will say is that individual is a "person of interest."

Police are releasing no names or ages of the people who perished in the fire.

At about 11:45 p.m the Phenix City Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 1001 43rd Avenue, Phenix City, Alabama. Authorities discovered the residence fully engulfed in fire. It was reported that the residence may have been occupied.

If you have information that would assist in this matter, please contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.

The case is also under investigation by the Phenix City Fire Department.