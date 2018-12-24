Phenix City police need help solving library burglary

Phenix City Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Saturday burglary at the Phenix City/Russell County Public Library at 1501 17th Ave.

The suspect is seen walking through the library wearing a black/red cap, red shoes and a black vest in the late afternoon hours.

There were some items stolen, but the items were not listed by police.

If you know who this person please contact Investigator Edwin Reece at (334) 448-2841 or Lt. Skip Lassiter at (334) 448-2837. If you wish, you can remain anonymous. There is a video on the Phenix City Police Department Facebook Page.