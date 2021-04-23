 

Phenix City police officer recognized as CrimeStopper of the Year

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Sergeant Kristina Anglin of the Phenix City Police Department is the 2020 Central Alabama CrimeStopper of the Year.

The award normally is presented in January at an annual luncheon, but was cancelled this year because of COVID-19.

Sergeant Anglin was nominated by Phenix City Criminal Investigation Commander Darryl Williams. In nominating Anglin, Williams wrote, “Sgt. Anglin has exemplified herself and her professionalism by the quality of work that she does for the Phenix City Police Department.”

Sgt. Anglin solved a cold case from 2017 assigned to her in December of 2020. After reviewing the case with fresh eyes, Sgt. Anglin was able to retrieve evidence that was not obtained during the initial investigation. That evidence tied the suspect to the crime and led to an arrest. The suspect was charged with Capital Murder and is currently awaiting trial. 

