Phenix City Police searching for missing man, Anthony Wilborn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 39-year-old Anthony Wilborn.

According to police, an abandoned truck was found Wednesday (Oct. 21) in the area of Lonesome Pine Road, near Chatman Road. When police found the truck, it was parked on the roadway, with its hood up, the motor running, and no one inside or around the vehicle.

Police say their investigation has revealed someone was near the vehicle and injured before they arrived on scene. The extent and type of injury is not known at this time

The area near the truck was searched but the owner of the vehicle was not located, according to police.

Police are asking for help in finding Wilborn, who is believed to have been in the abandoned truck at the time he went missing. Wilborn was last seen in the truck Wednesday morning at or about 9:30 a.m. by family.

Any information can be passed on to the Phenix City Police by calling (334) 298-0611 or (334) 448-2837.

