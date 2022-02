COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man.

Police are searching for Marcus Jones, 38, who was last seen on Jan. 27, 2022, in Phenix City.

According to police, when Jones was last seen, he was walking eastbound on North Railroad Street during the early evening hours.

Anyone with information about Marcus Jones should contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.