PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say Alicia Lesley, 19, was last seen on Saturday, April 25th in the area of Rusty Drive. At the time Lesley was last seen, she was wearing shorts and a red tank top.

Lesley has brown hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5’01” and weighs about 190 pounds.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Alicia Lesley, please contact Inv. Silva at 334-448-2822 or call 911.