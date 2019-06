Phenix City, Al–The Phenix City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual in these photographs.

According to police, the man in the photos is connected to an armed robbery they are currently investigating.

If you can provide any information regarding the male’s identity, please call Inv. Anglin at (334) 448-2840 or Lt. Thomas at (334) 448-2837. You may remain anonymous, if you wish.