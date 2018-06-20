PHENIX CITY: Portion of 5th Avenue closes for development
PHENIX CITY, Ala (WRBL) -- - A construction project in Phenix City has permanently closed a portion of 5th Avenue to all traffic.
The city has closed the road between 17th and South Railroad Street in order to begin tearing down the existing buildings to make room for a new housing development called Whitewater Village.
The area is currently home to the Riverview Court Apartments.
20 of those buildings are scheduled to be torn down to make room for phase one of the new development.
