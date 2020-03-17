Phenix City-Russell County Library closed due to coronavirus

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Phenix City-Russell County Library will be closed to the public effective immediately due to coronavirus.

All computer classes and education programs are cancelled until further notice, and all fines on checked out materials are waived during the closure, according to officials.

Library patrons are able to check out materials online through the Camellia Network, for audio and eBooks. Patrons can log in using their library card number as your username and password.

The city’s website will continue to provide updates to the public on the library’s closure status along with other city facilities.