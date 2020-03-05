Phenix City, Russell County to rebuild bridges across Mill Creek, close intersection for construction

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City and Russell County have entered into a joint project to reconstruct the bridges that cross Mill Creek at Opelika Road and Cutrate Road.

Phenix City’s Department of Engineering/Public Works officials say the project is expected to start in the next two to three weeks and will close the intersection for nine months as the bridges are replaced.

Map from Phenix City Department of Engineering/Public Works

Officials say there will be a second announcement once a specific date for construction to start has been chosen, and a detour will be in place to route traffic around the area.

Traffic delays should be expected and travel times adjusted to account for construction during this process.

For questions on the construction or detour and other local effects, you can contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.