Phenix City Schools reports enrollment near 7,500 students

Phenix City Schools is reporting nearly 7,500 students are currently in their K4-12 programs. Specifically, their student population “has increased by 238 students,” getting up to 7,469.

The school system says this is important because “PCS receives State Education Trust Funds for the K-12 population.” From their school system, PCS reports that South Girard School, Central High School, Phenix City Elementary, and Central Freshman Academy are “demonstrating the most growth.”

Here’s the breakdown of new students by school:

South Girard School: +58 students

Central High School: +54

Phenix City Elementary School: +54

Central Freshman Academy: +41

A 10-year study conducted by demograhper Dr. Steve Salmon was recently contracted by PCS to research the growth.

“Conservative 5-year estimates predict 130 percent and 115 percent capacity rating at CFA and CHS, respectively,” says PCS. This means that they’ll need to “alleviate overcrowding.”

PCS says that “18 classrooms are needed at CFA and CHS. Current enrollment data further demonstrates the conservative nature of the proposed model” and that they have already exceeded their 10-year projection by 50 students.