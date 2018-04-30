Phenix City Schools to host summer feeding program

Phenix City Schools has been chosen by the Alabama State Department of Education as the host site for this year’s Child Nutrition Summer Feeding Program.

In 2017, Phenix City Schools served more than 38,000 summer meals at 11 locations.

This year’s summer feeding program will begin June 4, 2018 and conclude on July 20, 2018. The program is open to all children and teens ages 18 and under.

The kick-off program is Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at 3:00 p.m. in the auditorium of Central High School.

Special guests include:

Senator Tom Whatley – Alabama Legislature, Senate District 27

Representative Chris Blackshear – Alabama Legislature, District 80

Mayor Eddie Lowe

Dr. Jeff Langham, Assistant State Superintendent of Education – Alabama State Department of Education

Mrs. Danielle Turk, Education Specialist, Child Nutrition – Alabama State Department of Education.

Special Guest Speaker is Miss Jessica Baeder

Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2018 whose platform issue is Healthy Food For All.

Locations for the summer feeding program are:

Phenix City Intermediate School

Central High School

South Girard School

Roy Martin Center

Spencer Recreation Center, C-Club

Youth Center

Riverview Apartments

LP Stough Apartments

Fred Douglas Apartments

Mother Mary Mission

If you would like more information about this program you may contact Phenix City Public Schools’ Child Nutrition Program at 334-298-0534.