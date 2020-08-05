Phenix City street renamed to honor the late Arthur L. Sumbry Sr.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A special day today in south Phenix City as Council members and those in the community gathered for a dedication ceremony for the late Arthur L. Sumbry, Sr.

Sumbry’s tenure began in the 1980’s with Phenix City as a Council Member of District 3 where he served the community for nearly 30 years.

Wednesday family, friends, and council members gathered at the corner of Seale Road and 5th Street, where they revealed the placement of a new street sign dedicating a portion of that road to him and his family in honor of his name.

His Son Arthur Sumbry Jr. tells WRBL News 3 how important today is to his family. “Everything he did if he did anything wrong it was just helping too many people and we know that’s what the Sumbrys do and my father we honor him today we love him we thank God for the opportunity for letting him come and being in our path and we also thank the citizens for recognizing him not only in District 3 but the whole Phenix City .”

The Street will now be known also as Arthur L. Sumbry Sr. Memorial Parkway

