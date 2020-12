COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- A late night car crash has claimed the life of a Phenix City teenager.

The single car accident happened at Glenwood Dr. and Ridgon Rd. in Columbus.

19 year old, Brelana Powell was pronounced dead on scene at 11:20 p.m. Monday, December 28, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office.

So far, authorities have not offered information on what they believed caused the crash.