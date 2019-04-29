Phenix City to hold interactive mural community art project on May 4

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) - Troy University's Phenix City campus has partnered with the city's community to "revive the arts in Phenix City and breathe new life into its entertainment district," to install an interactive mural by the Russell County Courthouse and facing the city's outdoor amphitheater and riverwalk on May 4.

The partnership brings together Troy University and the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce Leadership Class of 2019 and includes "representatives from organizations and businesses in the east Alabama region," alongside the university's Phenix City campus.

Artist Amber Stidham will be in Phenix City to "collaborate with attending community members during the May 4 event to complete the phoenix wings mural" which will then be dedicated to the city and county, according to Alex Travis, a Community Engagement Coordinator for the university.

"The decision to use imagery from the mythological bird was intentional, as it signifies the rise of Phenix City from the ashes of its tumultuous past into a new and powerful life," said Travis.

The project is intended to help the city "engage and inspire" the community.

“Given the colorful past that Phenix City is so remembered for, we’re thrilled to see that the selected design showcases the electric phoenix as it rises from the ashes. This prompts our community to remember the courageous stance that the Citizens of Phenix City displayed in 1954 when they stood up to crime and corruption that dubbed us then as the ‘Sin City of the South,’” said Shaun Culligan, Economic Development Manager of Phenix City.

The 25-foot mural is s chceduled to be painted from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time at 508 Dillingham Street, with the event open to the public.