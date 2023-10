PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a 2021 Kia Forte on the intersection of Summerville Road and Watkins Avenue on Oct. 25.

All passengers involved in the wreck were seriously injured taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital for treatment.

Shamonica Salter, a passenger in one of the vehicles, died on Oct. 26 as a result of her injuries.

According to Phenix City police, the crash remains under investigation.