Phenix City welcomed a new mural to the downtown area

Phenix City, Ala. (WRBL) - A local group in Phenix City thought it would be a great idea to bring some color to the town with a new piece of art work.

"I mean it's wings. How do you not like wings?"

This project to bring phoenix wings to Russell county was spear headed by the leadership class with the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce. The class presented their idea to the Russell county commissioners asking if they can paint on their retaining wall that faces the Phenix City amphitheater.

"We have very little art in Phenix City, so we're starting to get a lot more art on the other side of the river in Columbus and our community needed some loving too," Ramey said.

With funding from Russell county board of commissioners and a grant through the community foundation of of the Chattahoochee Valley, the leadership class was able to make a call out to artists asking for their best Phenix wing designs.

"Our city is Phenix City and that's intentional. A phoenix rises from the ashes and we feel like that's a little bit of nod to our history that we have here in Phenix city and wings are just really popular and great right now," Ramey said.

Amber Stidham applied and won the $2,000 prize to paint her design. Stidham wrapped up the mural today with a little extra help from people of all ages.

"Especially for the younger ones, it makes a huge difference in their lives when they can be apart of something and go by and be like I helped paint that," Stidham said.

Before Stidham could finish the mural she was already drawing attention from several on lookers who say they are happy to see interactive art like this come to the city.

The leadership class graduates next Wednesday. The team says they are glad they were able to complete the mural project just in time to take grad photos.