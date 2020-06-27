Phenix City woman organizes voter registration drive

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – An 18 year old Phenix City woman held a voter registration drive Saturday afternoon.

Amiyah Wilson, a criminal justice major at Alabama State Univerisity, says she really wanted to make a difference in her community.

“My target is the young people my age because young voters matter just as well as older people,” Wilson said.

The drive was held at 422 South Seale Road in Phenix City. She says she taking this time to be a voice for her community, herself, and everyone else.

“My aunt ran for probate judge and I noticed I wasn’t registered, so they helped me get registered. I noticed a lot of my peers weren’t registered, so I got my peers registered and I fell in love with it,” she explained.

Anyone could come and register to vote.

After you finished registering, Wilson and her family and friends offered something to eat and drink. But before you left, Wilson made sure you left with a goodie bag.