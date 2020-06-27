Phenix City Youth Sports Complex Pool to reopen

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Phenix City will be reopening its Youth Sports Complex Pool. Officials say the pool, located at 1505 5th Street South, will be open starting Saturday, June 27.

Officials say under the guidance of the Statewide Public Health Order (Safer-at-Home Order) amended by Governor Ivey on May 21, 2020, as well as recommendations provided by the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the pool will be reopening using the following safety procedures until further notice:

• Limiting complex capacity to a maximum of 70 people

• Limiting groups to 8 people or fewer

• Encouraging the use of a mask or other facial covering for patrons over the age of 5, whenever practicable

• Checking temperatures of all employees prior to shift

• Sanitizing shared resources after each use

• Sanitizing and cleaning high-touch areas regularly (door knobs, tables, chairs, counters, and restrooms)

• Reminders to wash hands frequently

• Reminders to comply with guidelines set by the CDC and ADPH

The pool will operate under modified hours, closing between 3 and 4 p.m. each day, in order to allow for an additional deep cleaning during the day.

Modified Hours of Operation:

Wednesday – Monday: Noon – 3 p.m. EDT | 4 – 7 p.m. EDT

Tuesday: Closed

Entrance to the pool will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. Admission is $3 per person, cash or check only.

Everyone not of the same household must maintain a consistent six-foot distance. Officials say all citizens who utilize public areas do so at their own risk.