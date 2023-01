PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama.

The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead on the scene at 8:45 a.m. He will undergo a blood toxicology screen.

WRBL News 3 will update this article with any new information as it becomes available.