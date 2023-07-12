PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Combat Vets Motorcycle Club and the VFW will present a check to local veterans on Saturday.

These funds are intended to go towards a new van for Safe Landing Transitional Home and Branches Home for Veterans.

In a press release, the organization expressed its gratitude:

“Branches Home for Veterans and Safe Landing Transitional Home for Veterans have needed reliable transportation for a while. They have reached out to different organizations within the community and have yet to receive help with raising money for this purpose. We would like to thank these two organizations for all their support.”

The presentation will be at 9:30 a.m. on June 15 at 1711 21st Ct in Phenix City.