PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A group of volunteers and sponsors will be holding the fifth annual Phenix City Christmas community-wide toy and bike giveaway on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. It will take place at Meadowlane Park, located at 709 Meadowlane Dr. in Phenix City.

The toys and bikes are for children ages zero to 13 and will be given out on a first come, first served basis. Tracy Lyles, who is helping run the event, said each car will get a bike as supplies last.

“Sometimes, we have kids that come through, and they don’t want a bike,” she said. “They want a toy. So we let them make that decision.”

According to Mel Long, who is also helping run the event, the event is for children in need whether they come from Phenix City or elsewhere. He said there will be about 200 bikes.

“We have enough toys to give to about 700 people,” he said.

Lyles came up with the event five years ago.

“There were a lot of kids in our area that were seriously in need during the Christmas holiday,” she said. “It’s a lot of kids in the school system, as well that really don’t know about… that have a need. So, I thought it would be good to have something like a toy or bike giveaway so that they would be able to experience the joy of Christmas holiday, as well.”

Businesses and organizations hosting this event include Mel & Abe Barber Shop and Styles By Denise, TL Lyles Tax Services, Lambda Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Frat Inc., Generational Changers and community partners.

Long said the event is “big and nice” every year.

“The bi-city area bought these bikes – the bi-city area, bi-city churches, bi-city business, all of them help out with these events,” he said.