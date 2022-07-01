PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The City of Phenix City will hold two meetings next week.

The work session will be held in-person on Tuesday, July 5, at 3:00 p.m. in the Martin Idle-Hour Park Community Center.

The council meeting will be held the following day on Wednesday, July 6, at 9:00 a.m. in the Martin Idle-Hour Park Community Center. This meeting will be livestreamed through the city’s Youtube Channel.

According to Administrative Assistant Tonya Williams, masks are now required at these meetings.

“Due to Russell County being at a High Level according to the CDC Website today, the full requirements of Ordinance 2021-06 have gone into effect (as per outlined in Ordinance 2022-05). Please remember that masks are now required as outlined in the Ordinance.”

— Administrative Assistant Tonya Williams

The work session agenda can be found below.

For more information, call the City Council’s Clerk Office at (334) 448-2720.