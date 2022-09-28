PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC) plans to hold a Pirate Madness celebration to kick off its basketball season, says a press release from the college. Pirate Madness will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. in the Key Hall gymnasium on the CVCC campus, located at 2602 College Drive in Phenix City. The event is free and open to everyone.

“Everyone is invited,” Athletic Director Ben Hicks said. “This is going to be a fun night for our students, faculty and staff and the entire community.”

The event will involve a slam dunk contest, a free throw contest, prizes, coaches, a guest DJ, a mascot dance-off and more. CVCC’s mascot, Captain Sea V, will be there. For more information, call (334) 291-4900.