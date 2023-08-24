Phenix City police initially cited the location as Dudley Lumber. It has been adjusted to Phenix Lumber.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A maintenance employee was found dead inside a piece of equipment at Phenix Lumber Company on Wednesday afternoon, according to Phenix City Police.

Phenix City police and fire personnel responded to Phenix Lumber on Cutrate Road at 3:30 p.m.

Officers were directed to the sawmill area of the plant where they were told an employee was stuck inside a piece of equipment.

Further investigation revealed employee James Streetman, 67, was dead.

This is the second incident at Phenix Lumber in the past three years. On May 20, 2020, Brandon Lee Vandyke was also found dead inside a piece of equipment.

The criminal investigations division and the Phenix City Fire Department are investigating, along with OSHA.