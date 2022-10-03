PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A formerly homeless sophomore at Chattahoochee Valley Community College (CVCC), Antonio Davis, is well on his way to success, according to a press release from the college. Davis currently studies welding.

“Me and my mom were struggling to find a place to stay,” he said. “God placed me right here in this welding program. I didn’t have any money, so it was very important for me to be able to get the scholarship.”

Davis has a 4.0 GPA.

“Now, I’m in an internship at Ashley Steel company,” he said “It’s a game changer for me and my mom. I’m helping her out and getting a lot of experience in welding. I’m basically able to take the knowledge that I got from CVCC and apply it.”

Davis would like to one day own his own welding company. He said that God motivates him to stay positive.

“He gave me peace that passes all understanding,” he said. “He gave me courage to continue to keep pushing. At the end of the day, we’re all going to go through a lot in life. It’s all in how you handle it.”

The press release says Davis “has handled adversity with hard work, determination and a humble heart.”

“For me, having this testimony will inspire others and hopefully let them know that whatever you’re going through, God is able,” he said. “He’s able to do abundantly and exceedingly in your life if you just trust him and have faith. And that’s exactly what I have learned to do.”