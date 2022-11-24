PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — Need a job? Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (GoodwillSR) will hold a job fair with over 20 employers and over 325 full-time and part-time positions on Tuesday, Dec. 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event will take place at Troy University’s Phenix City campus located at 1510 Whitewater Ave.

Amy Cook, a career center manager for GoodwillSR, said there will be interviews and job offers on the spot and that attendees should dress in business or business casual clothing. She added that attendees should bring multiple copies of their resumes.

“I just want to add that there’s going to be all kinds of different sectors – health care, manufacturing, hospitality, food service, local government, construction, transportation, retail, education,” Cook said. “We tried to hit a little bit of each sector the best we could.”

Cook said GoodwillSR hopes for a good turnout.