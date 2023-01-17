PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— Tuesday, Jan. 17 was a somber morning for two families who lost their sons following a double homicide this past December.

John Burkus, 32, and Darrely Harris, 40, were shot and killed Dec. 3, 2022, on the Phenix City Riverwalk. Less than a week later Damon Daniels Jr., 29, was developed as a suspect, charged with capital murder, and arrested in connection to their deaths.

Daniels made his second appearance in court this morning in front of County Judge Walter Gray.

Two investigators with the Phenix City Police Department were called to the witness stand where former District Attorney Kenny Davis and Daniels’ appointed Defense Attorney David Jones asked about the timeline of events that led Daniels arrest.

Investigators with the Phenix City Police Department say two witnesses saw Darrely Harris be shot from the 14th Street Walking Bridge before hearing additional gunshots. Later when police released footage of a person of interest walking past a Phenix City home, witnesses say the man on the bridge was wearing the same teal pullover as the man in the video.

Former District Attorney Kenny Davis told the court the state will be seeking the death penalty. Judge Gray ordered Daniels continue to be held without bond in the Russell County Jail.

District Attorney Rick Chancey was not in today’s hearing, he was called to Atlanta for a separate capital murder case.

We will have more details from Tuesday’s hearing in our evening newscasts starting at 5/4 CST. WRBL will also post an additional report with more details from Tuesday’s hearing on web later today.

